Sport

Aston Villa get green light for stadium expansion
Aston Villa get green light for stadium expansion

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Brentford - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - August 28, 2021 General view as a member of ground staff prepares the pitch before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

23 Dec 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 01:39AM)
LONDON : Aston Villa have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment and expansion of their historic Villa Park ground, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The project, given the all-clear by Birmingham City Council, will see the stadium's capacity rise to 50,000 from its current limit of 42,000 with a brand new North Stand.

Villa Park is on the shortlist for the UK and Ireland's bid to host the 2028 European Championship.

"This is great news firstly for our fans - many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the Club itself - as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said.

"Finally for our city and region - with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham."

Source: Reuters

