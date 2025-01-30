Aston Villa seal last-16 spot as Rogers hat-trick sinks Celtic

BIRMINGHAM, England : Morgan Rogers scored hat-trick and Ollie Watkins opened his Champions League account as Aston Villa beat Celtic 4-2 in a breathtaking game to seal their last-16 spot on Wednesday.

Rogers gave Villa a barnstorming start by scoring twice inside the opening five minutes, first steering in from close range and then planting a sublime dipping shot past Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Scottish league leaders Celtic, who like Villa were already assured of at least a playoff place, stormed back before halftime as Adam Idah stunned the hosts with a quick-fire double.

Watkins restored Villa's lead after a flowing move on the hour but scooped a penalty horribly over the crossbar to ensure a nervous finale at Villa Park.

Rogers wrapped it up in a stoppage time to complete his hat-trick.