Sport

Aston Villa sign defender Moreno from Real Betis
Aston Villa sign defender Moreno from Real Betis

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Betis - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 20, 2022 Real Betis' Alex Moreno in action with Real Madrid's Rodrygo REUTERS/Susana Vera

12 Jan 2023 01:43AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 01:51AM)
Aston Villa have signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday (Jan 11).

Since joining Betis in 2019, the 29-year-old made 122 appearances, scoring six goals and making 14 assists. He won the Copa del Rey with the club last season.

"Alex is a good player that can help our squad," Villa coach Unai Emery said.

"He has been one of the top left backs in LaLiga over the past few seasons and we are delighted to have him here."

Moreno also had spells with Mallorca, Elche and Rayo Vallecano.

Aston Villa are 11th in the Premier League and host Leeds United on Friday.

Source: Reuters

