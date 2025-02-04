Aston Villa sign Disasi on loan from Chelsea

Aston Villa have signed centre back Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, both clubs announced early on Tuesday without revealing deals of the deal.

Villa are set to pay a loan fee of around 5 million pounds ($6.21 million) plus the 26-year-old's wages, Sky Sports reported without citing sources.

Disasi has made 61 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Monaco in 2023. He has been capped five times by France since his international debut at the 2022 World Cup.

Disasi is the third loan secured by Villa in the winter transfer window following deals for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from Paris St Germain.

