Aston Villa sign Disasi on loan from Chelsea
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Chelsea - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - December 4, 2024 Chelsea's Axel Disasi celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 10:09AM
Aston Villa have signed centre back Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season, both clubs announced early on Tuesday without revealing deals of the deal.

Villa are set to pay a loan fee of around 5 million pounds ($6.21 million) plus the 26-year-old's wages, Sky Sports reported without citing sources.

Disasi has made 61 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from Monaco in 2023. He has been capped five times by France since his international debut at the 2022 World Cup.

Disasi is the third loan secured by Villa in the winter transfer window following deals for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Marco Asensio from Paris St Germain.

($1 = 0.8058 pounds)

Source: Reuters

