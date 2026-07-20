Aston Villa sign Joao Gomes from Wolves

July 20 : Aston Villa have signed midfielder Joao Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, both clubs announced on Monday.

The Brazil international has joined Premier League side Villa in a deal worth 34 million pounds ($45.79 million), with a further four million pounds in add-ons, according to British media reports.

The 25-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions last season for Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom of the table.

Gomes joined Wolves from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2023 and went on to make 130 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

($1 = 0.7426 pounds)