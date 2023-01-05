Aston Villa sign midfielder Nobbs from Arsenal

Aston Villa Women signed Jordan Nobbs from Arsenal on Thursday, with the England midfielder joining on an 18-month contract with an option to extend.

Nobbs joined Arsenal in 2010 and won the Women's Super League (WSL) on three occasions during her 12-year stay at the London club. She also won four Women's FA Cups and five Women's League Cups.

The 30-year-old, who has 69 caps for England, was left out of Sarina Wiegman's squad for their victorious Euro 2022 campaign after picking up a knee injury.

She also missed the 2019 World Cup due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

"This is a big signing for us and Jordan is one of the country's most decorated footballers," Villa manager Carla Ward said.

"She's a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new team mates will thrive off."

No financial details about the transfer were revealed. The deal follows Bethany England's move from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur this week for a British record fee of 250,000 pounds ($297,350), according to media reports.

Villa are seventh in the WSL standings with 12 points from nine games. They next host Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 14.