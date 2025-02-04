Logo
Sport

Aston Villa sign Spanish midfielder Asensio on loan from PSG
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Toulouse - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 22, 2024 Paris St Germain's Marco Asensio during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 03:20AM
Aston Villa have signed Spanish attacking midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St Germain until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Asensio joined PSG as a free agent in July 2023 after over eight years with Real Madrid where he won three Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles, and in his first season with the French club won the domestic double.

The 29-year-old, who has made 38 appearances for Spain, has scored two goals this season in 16 games for PSG, but Asensio has played just 18 minutes in the last eight league games for Luis Enrique's side.

Villa, who are eighth in the Premier League standings and qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, host Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford arrived at Villa on loan from Manchester United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

