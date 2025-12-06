Aston Villa stun Arsenal with Buendia's last-gasp winner

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec 6 : Aston Villa ended Premier League leaders Arsenal's long unbeaten run as Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-1 victory that put his side right in the thick of the title battle at Villa Park on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard's equaliser would extend Arsenal's run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Matty Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 39th minute to reward his side's adventure.

Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalising from close range seven minutes after the restart after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez deflected a ball into his path.

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Villa who secured a ninth win in their last 10 Premier League games to spark delirious celebrations from the home fans.

Victory moved them into second place with 30 points from 15 games, with Arsenal on 33. Manchester City could close Arsenal's lead to two points if they beat Sunderland later on Saturday.

No team in the top flight can match Unai Emery's Villa over the last 10 games and Arsenal's defeat will trigger alarm bells.

They were beaten home and away by Villa in the 2023-24 season when they ended up falling short by two points to Manchester City in a gripping title race.

"In the manner that it happened at the end it was really difficult to take," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "In the second half we were dominant after scoring the goal but had periods where we allowed too much space.

"Then at the end there is some chaos in the box and we end up losing the game. It's painful."

With Cristhian Mosquera's injury in the midweek win over Brentford meaning Arsenal went to Villa without him, Gabriel and William Saliba - their three centre backs - there was a vulnerability about Arsenal that has been absent this season.

Arsenal keeper David Raya made a superb save to deny Ollie Watkins while the tireless Declan Rice had to make some crucial interceptions for his side.

Eberechi Eze had a goal ruled out for offside for the visitors but it was Villa who took the lead when a cross flicked into the path of Cash at the back post and he did not hesitate as he smashed a low shot past Raya.

Trossard has a habit of scoring big goals for Arsenal and obliged again as Saka's cross shot was pushed into his path by Martinez and the Belgian was never going to miss.

For a while Arsenal seized control but Villa roared back and produced some thrilling counter-attacks, one of which saw Boubacar Kamara take too long to shoot and another which ended with Watkins again denied by Raya.

As the game swung back and forth Martinez finger-tipped a ferocious shot by Martin Odegaard over the bar before Saka's goal-bound shot was blocked on the line.

Donyell Malen should have put Villa back ahead but dragged a shot wide and in stoppage time it was Arsenal who were hunting the winner until an astonishing goalmouth scramble at the other end saw Raya twice make saves before the ball arrived at the feet of Buendia who lofted a shot into the net.