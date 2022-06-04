Logo
Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal
Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal

Aston Villa turn goalkeeper Olsen's loan into permanent deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group H - Slovenia v Sweden - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - June 2, 2022 Sweden's Robin Olsen celebrates after Dejan Kulusevski scores their second goal REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

04 Jun 2022 07:59PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 07:59PM)
Aston Villa have turned backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen's loan move from AS Roma into a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Sweden international Olsen spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa and made his debut in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of the league season.

Villa have moved swiftly to secure signings for the next season after finishing 14th in the 2021-22 campaign.

They have signed defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer from Olympique de Marseille, made Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona permanent and brought in defender Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Source: Reuters

