Aston Villa's Bailey out, Ramsey doubtful for Burnley match

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Burnley with an ankle injury while midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a doubt after picking up a groin injury in training, manager Steven Gerrard said.

Jamaica international Bailey was forced off before halftime in Villa's 2-0 win over relegated Norwich City last weekend, but Gerrard said he expected the 24-year-old to return before the end of the campaign.

"Leon Bailey won't make the game," the manager told a news conference on Friday. "He left the pitch last week and unfortunately this game will come too soon. I don't think we're dealing with a serious issue... but he won't be at Burnley.

"We had an issue in training with young Jacob Ramsey as well, so we're analysing his situation and he's a big doubt as we stand."

Villa are 13th in the table on 40 points with five games remaining, two of which are against 16th-placed Burnley, who are seeking their fourth league win in a row under interim manager Mike Jackson.

"Burnley have got their own style and identity... and they're desperate to stay in the Premier League," Gerrard added.

"If they achieve that, they've probably punched above their weight compared to other teams, but that's none of my business. My business is to take maximum points off Burnley tomorrow."

Victory could potentially propel Villa up to 10th, if other results go their way, and Gerrard offered a blunt assessment of his team's performance this season.

"I don't think we're going to be happy or celebrating anything this season because the team, from the beginning of the season to now, has underachieved," he said.

"In the remaining games, it's about putting ourselves in a place that we can go and build on. We can try and strengthen in the coming window, have a positive pre-season and reset everything going into a brand new season.

"Those are the short-term priorities."