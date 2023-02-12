Atalanta beat Lazio 2-0 to break into Serie A top-four

ROME :Atalanta secured a 2-0 win at Lazio with goals by Davide Zappacosta and Rasmus Hojlund in Serie A on Saturday as they overtook the hosts to break into the top four.

Atalanta moved up to third spot from sixth, level on 41 points with fourth-placed AS Roma and AC Milan in fifth.

Lazio, who extended their winless run to four games in all competitions, dropped one place to sixth on 39 points.

Ademola Lookman had a chance to open the scoring for Atalanta in the 21st minute but Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel reacted quickly to parry the ball onto the bar.

Howeverm, the visitors took the lead two minutes later through defender Zappacosta who unleashed a superb shot into the top right corner at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta had 11 shots before the half-hour - six on target - and, despite having less possession, chased another goal.

Forward Hojlund was close to making it 2-0 in the 36th minute when he finished off a solo run with a shot from a tight angle towards the far post but narrowly missed the target.

The 20-year-old slalomed through the defence again four minutes into the second half but Provedel saved his attempt.

The Denmark international eventually doubled Atalanta's lead 20 minutes into the second half when he controlled a cross from Lookman and bundled the ball into the net from close range.

Lazio, who failed to take their chances, could have pulled one back through sunstitute Manuel Lazzari six minutes before the end but the defender was denied by keeper Juan Musso.

Atalanta next host Lecce on Feb. 19 when Lazio travel to Salernitana.