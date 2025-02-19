Atalanta boss Gasperini blasts Lookman after penalty miss in Brugge loss

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his striker Ademola Lookman is "one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen" after his miss from the spot hindered a comeback in their home 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lookman pulled back one goal early in the second half after Brugge took a 3-0 halftime lead, but then had a penalty saved by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, as the Serie A side were knocked out with a 5-2 aggregate defeat.

Gasperini singled out the Nigeria international for criticism, adding offensive midfielder Charles De Ketelaere or striker Mateo Retegui should have taken the penalty instead.

"Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I've ever seen," the Italian manager told a post-match press conference.

"He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them. Retegui and De Ketelaere were there, but Lookman in a moment of enthusiasm after scoring decided to take the ball and that was a gesture I did not appreciate at all."

Gasperini also criticised Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi, who was shown a straight red card for a shove on Maxim De Cuyper after an argument over a throw-in.

"That was an ugly incident and we must never lose our heads," he said.

"Atalanta must leave the Champions League with dignity, having played great games against the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona."

Atalanta, third in Serie A, became the second Italian side to exit the Champions League, following AC Milan, who drew 1-1 with Feyenoord, losing 2-1 on aggregate.