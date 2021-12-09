Logo
Atalanta decisive clash with Villarreal postponed due to snow
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v Villarreal - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - December 8, 2021 The stadium scoreboard announces that the match is postponed to tomorrow at a time to be determined due to weather conditions REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

09 Dec 2021 04:39AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2021 05:53AM)
BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta's decisive final Champions League group match against Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday due to heavy snow.

The winner of the Group F clash in northern Italy would be assured of a spot in the Champions League knockout stages, but the two sides will have to wait to find out their fate after English referee Anthony Taylor called off the match.

Groundstaff had done everything they could to get the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia pitch ready, painting the touchlines red to increase their visibility, and play was initially delayed as snow was cleared.

Players were ready, pitchside, in their kits, but the snow kept falling, persuading the English officials to make their decision.

Atalanta said on social media that the game would now take place on Thursday, with UEFA yet to determine a kickoff time.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

