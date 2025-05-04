Atalanta fan stabbed to death in clashes with Inter supporters, media say

A 26-year-old fan of Italian Serie A team Atalanta was stabbed to death during clashes between Atalanta and Inter Milan supporters in the northern city of Bergamo, media reported on Sunday.

It marked a troubling continuation of fan violence in Italy, where last month 13 police officers were injured during clashes between AS Roma and Lazio supporters ahead of the Rome derby.

The Atalanta and Inter Milan fans got into an argument near Atalanta’s stadium on Saturday night, which escalated into violence, with the Atalanta supporter knifed in the back, La Repubblica and La Gazzetta dello Sport newspapers reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from police in Bergamo, where Atalanta are based.

Media reported that a suspect in his late teens had been arrested and that a knife was found close to the man who died. Emergency services arrived swiftly but were unable to save his life.