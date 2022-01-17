Logo
Atalanta halt Inter's winning run with Bergamo draw
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - January 16, 2022 Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio shoots at goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - January 16, 2022 Atalanta's Matteo Pessina shoots at goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - January 16, 2022 Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian in action with Atalanta's Luis Muriel REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - January 16, 2022 Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Inter Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - January 16, 2022 Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
17 Jan 2022 06:29AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 06:26AM)
ROME : Inter Milan dropped points in Serie A for the first time in more than two months as Atalanta held the league leaders to an entertaining 0-0 draw on Sunday to end their eight-match winning run.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso produced a spectacular save in the first half, before his Inter counterpart Samir Handanovic responded with two crucial interventions of his own after the break.

There were chances aplenty in a battle between two of the division’s most attacking sides, but neither team could find the breakthrough despite producing a combined 23 shots.

Inter moved two points clear in first place and extended their unbeaten league run to 13 matches, but AC Milan can knock them off top spot by beating Spezia on Monday.

Atalanta remain fourth, sandwiched one point behind Napoli and one ahead of Juventus.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

