Atalanta held to goalless draw at Lazio

ROME : Atalanta opened the door for Juventus to climb into the Serie A top four after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Lazio on Saturday.

After a poor first half with few opportunities, Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni thought he had broken the deadlock, only to see his fierce strike come out off the post just after the hour mark.

Lazio remained the only team who looked like breaking the deadlock, with Adam Marusic also going close as he skimmed the top of the crossbar with a curling effort late on.

The visitors, who created few clear-cut openings, saw out the draw that kept them fourth in the standings on 43 points from 22 games played, with Gian Piero Gasperini's side two points clear of Juventus in fifth ahead of their trip to AC Milan on Sunday.

The point helped Lazio climb to sixth on 36 points from 23 matches, while they trail Atalanta by seven points.

