Atalanta held to goalless draw by Udinese

Atalanta were held to a goalless draw at home by Udinese in Serie A on Saturday, further threatening their top-six presence.

Udinese could have taken the lead in the 17th minute through midfielder Sandi Lovric, but his powerful strike flew just over the bar.

The visitors had another chance just before the half-hour mark when striker Beto found himself one-on-one with Atalanta keeper Juan Musso, who launched himself and prevented the Portuguese from taking a shot.

Atalanta, who dominated possession and had 17 goal attempts, could have bagged a late winner in the 90th minute but Udinese keeper Marco Silvestri made a brilliant save to parry the ball over the bar.

Atalanta, now winless in four of their last five league games, remain sixth in the standings on 42 points.

Udinese, who have won only once in Serie A in their last 17 games, moved two places up to ninth on 32 points.