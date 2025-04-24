Logo
Atalanta match postponed after death of Lecce physiotherapist
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v AC Milan - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - March 8, 2025 Lecce fans display a flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/ File Photo

24 Apr 2025 07:13PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2025 12:56AM)
Atalanta's Serie A match against Lecce scheduled for Friday has been postponed and rearranged for Sunday after the death of the visitors' physiotherapist, Lecce said in a statement on Thursday.

"The physiotherapist (Graziano Fiorita), who had been with the Giallorossi for over twenty years, was with the team at their training camp in Coccaglio," the club said in a statement.

"The team will immediately return to Lecce, as tomorrow’s scheduled match against Atalanta will be postponed."

Atalanta are third in Serie A on 64 points, seven behind leaders Inter Milan. Lecce are 17th with 26, a point above the relegation zone with five rounds of matches remaining.

Serie A said in a statement that the match would be played on Sunday at 20.45 local time.

Source: Reuters
