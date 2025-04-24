Atalanta match postponed after death of Lecce physiotherapist

Atalanta's Serie A match against Lecce scheduled for Friday has been postponed and rearranged for Sunday after the death of the visitors' physiotherapist, Lecce said in a statement on Thursday.

"The physiotherapist (Graziano Fiorita), who had been with the Giallorossi for over twenty years, was with the team at their training camp in Coccaglio," the club said in a statement.

"The team will immediately return to Lecce, as tomorrow’s scheduled match against Atalanta will be postponed."

Atalanta are third in Serie A on 64 points, seven behind leaders Inter Milan. Lecce are 17th with 26, a point above the relegation zone with five rounds of matches remaining.

Serie A said in a statement that the match would be played on Sunday at 20.45 local time.