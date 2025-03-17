Atalanta midfielder Ederson's sending off ruined Inter game, says Gasperini

BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini was incensed with the sending off of his side's midfielder Ederson's late in their 2-0 defeat at home to Serie A leaders Inter Milan on Sunday, saying it spoiled the game for everyone.

Atalanta were 1-0 down when Ederson was booked in the 81st minute for dissent and the player's sarcastic applause to that decision brought a second booking and they went on to lose.

"This ruined the end of the game and it's a shame, for the team but also for the opponents and for the people," Gasperini, who was also sent off, told DAZN.

"The referee exaggerated. Ederson is a fair player. It is true that he made a mistake with the applause but the referee ruined the match.

"There are episodes and words much worse than applause. After that, the game petered out and it's a shame. It was a good game between the first and third-placed sides. Ruining it is bad for everyone."

Inter's opening goal came from a corner immediately after the game resumed following an interruption while a supporter in the away sector received medical treatment and Gasperini was asked if this had an impact.

"In the first half we defended very well on set pieces, then a fan was sick and the game was suspended, for both us and them," he said.

"These are certainly not lucky episodes and we should have been more careful. We often concede goals like this with Inter, obviously they are stronger than us."

The loss leaves Atalanta six points off the pace but Gasperini is not ready to throw in the towel and will look to continue their title challenge after the international break.

"There are nine games after the break. We have to find the strength to play them at our best," he said.

"We don't come out downsized. We played against one of the best teams in Europe trying to fight back and win. Atalanta must be very proud of these games."