Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atalanta must focus on qualifying for Europe says Gasperini
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atalanta must focus on qualifying for Europe says Gasperini

Atalanta must focus on qualifying for Europe says Gasperini

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - November 9, 2022 Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

28 Jan 2023 04:46AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 04:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini is targeting a return to European competition as his in-form Serie A side battle for a place in the top four this season.

Atalanta are sixth on 35 points after 19 games, three points behind AC Milan in second but 15 adrift of leaders Napoli before Gasperini's men host second-bottom Sampdoria on Saturday.

Atalanta have scored the most goals in the top 10 European Leagues so far this year and are bidding for a European spot after missing out on continental competition this season.

"The Scudetto would be rather difficult, but we have to try for Europe," Gasperini told reporters on Friday.

"At least we know that we’ve got Serie A safety locked down! We are only midway through and the only side that has been miles ahead of the rest is Napoli. We certainly feel more confident than a few months ago."

Atalanta visit Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday but Gasperini said he will not be thinking about that match until after Saturday's game.

"Sampdoria are tough, and it's crucial we focus on them, without thinking about Inter. I won’t rotate the squad tomorrow because with five substitutions someone can come off if they are tired," he said.

Gasperini was not too concerned about his defence despite them conceding three goals in a 3-3 draw at Juventus on Sunday.

"I am not worried, especially as we have been up against some very strong sides lately. What interests me is that we continue to score goals, as that is the best way to win games."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.