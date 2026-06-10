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Atalanta part with Palladino as Sarri tipped to take over
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Atalanta part with Palladino as Sarri tipped to take over

Atalanta part with Palladino as Sarri tipped to take over

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Atalanta v Lazio - New Balance Arena, Bergamo, Italy - April 22, 2026 Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

10 Jun 2026 04:55AM
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June 9 : Atalanta have parted company with coach Raffaele Palladino after a brief spell in charge, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old departs after overseeing 39 matches, despite leading the Bergamo side to a seventh-place finish last season following a difficult start to the campaign.

Palladino was appointed in November to replace Ivan Juric, taking over a team languishing in the lower half of the table.

While he steadied results, Atalanta failed to match the levels achieved under former manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

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Their Champions League run ended in the round of 16, where they suffered a heavy 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.

Italian media have reported that former Lazio, Juventus and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the leading candidate to replace Palladino. The 67-year-old recently ended his contract with Lazio by mutual agreement.

Source: Reuters
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