Atalanta return to winning ways with 2-1 victory at Bologna

A second-half strike by Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund helped secure a 2-1 win at Bologna in Serie A on Monday, moving Gian Piero Gasperini's side back into the top six.

Winger Riccardo Orsolini put Bologna ahead early in the game when he lashed the ball from the edge of the box in at the far post for his third Serie A goal this season.

Atalanta were unable to find an equaliser before halftime but levelled two minutes after the break through midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who smashed the ball home from a distance.

Hojlund gave the visitors the lead in the 58th by lifting the ball over diving goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski to give Atalanta their first win in their last five league outings.

Atalanta, who drew 2-2 at Spezia last week on Serie A's return after the World Cup break, lost three consecutive games in November, after going unbeaten in their first 10 matches of the season for the first time in their history.

Atalanta moved up to sixth spot, level on 31 points from 17 games with fifth-placed Lazio and AS Roma in seventh. They next host Salernitana, who are 14th, on Sunday when Bologna, who are 12th on 19 points, travel to Udinese.