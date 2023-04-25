Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atalanta still in hunt for top four after win over Roma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atalanta still in hunt for top four after win over Roma

25 Apr 2023 05:13AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atalanta kept alive their hopes of finishing in the top four with a 3-1 home win over AS Roma on Monday thanks to goals from Mario Pasalic, captain Rafael Toloi and Teun Koopmeiners that ended the visitors' three-match Serie A winning streak.

Gian Piero Gasperini's seventh-placed side have 52 points, two points behind Inter Milan who occupy the last European qualifying spot and four off Roma and fourth-placed AC Milan.

As an uneventful first-half was drawing to a close Atalanta broke the deadlock through Pasalic's spectacular volley after a clever run and cross from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute.

Atalanta doubled their lead after 74 minutes when Toloi volleyed home via a deflection after a header from a corner was beaten away by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Lorenzo Pellegrini got Roma back in the game seven minutes from time with an elegant finish into the bottom corner of the net after running from midfield to the edge of the box.

But a minute later Koopmeiners fired home after Patricio had fumbled the ball into his path as he knelt to scoop it up.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.