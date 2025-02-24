Atalanta storm to 5-0 win at Empoli as Lookman double renews title hopes

EMPOLI, Italy : Third-placed Atalanta cruised to a 5-0 win at lowly Empoli with Ademola Lookman scoring a brilliant double with a goal in each half on Sunday to reignite their bid for the Serie A title.

A month ago the battle for the Scudetto looked like becoming a two-horse race between Napoli and Inter Milan but indifferent results for both sides have allowed Atalanta to narrow the gap.

Atalanta now have 54 points, three behind leaders Inter and two off Napoli with 12 rounds of matches remaining.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with an own goal after Davide Zappacosta delivered a cross from the edge of the box which deflected off Empoli striker Emmanuel Gyasi and looped into the corner of the net.

Atalanta then began to dominate the match with Mateo Retegui doubling the lead six minutes later before Lookman made it 3-0 in the 43rd when he latched onto a through ball, deftly rounded goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and put the ball into the empty net.

Ten minutes after the break Lookman got his second, latching onto a through ball from Marten de Roon, evading the offside trap and firing an angled shot past the keeper after a step-over. Zappacosta completed the rout in the 74th minute.

The defeat leaves Empoli third-bottom on 21 points, two points below the safety zone.