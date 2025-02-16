Logo
Atalanta struggle in goalless draw against Cagliari
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Cagliari - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - February 15, 2025 Atalanta's Mateo Retegui in action with Cagliari's Antoine Makoumbou and Yerry Mina REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Cagliari - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - February 15, 2025 Atalanta's Marco Brescianini in action with Cagliari's Mattia Felici REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
16 Feb 2025 12:00AM
BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta were held to a 0-0 home draw by mid-table Cagliari in a dull Serie A clash on Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side recorded two shots on target as they struggled to find a way past a tight Cagliari defence, with the visitors rarely leaving their own half.

Atalanta thought they took the lead on the hour mark when midfielder Marco Brescianini bundled the ball into the net from a corner, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Atalanta remained third in the standings on 51 points, four off leaders Napoli and three behind Inter Milan, both with a game in hand. Cagliari are 13th with 25 points.

Source: Reuters
