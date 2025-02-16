Atalanta struggle in goalless draw against Cagliari

BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta were held to a 0-0 home draw by mid-table Cagliari in a dull Serie A clash on Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side recorded two shots on target as they struggled to find a way past a tight Cagliari defence, with the visitors rarely leaving their own half.

Atalanta thought they took the lead on the hour mark when midfielder Marco Brescianini bundled the ball into the net from a corner, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Atalanta remained third in the standings on 51 points, four off leaders Napoli and three behind Inter Milan, both with a game in hand. Cagliari are 13th with 25 points.