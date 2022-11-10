Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce

Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - November 9, 2022 Atalanta's Duvan Zapata applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - November 9, 2022 Atalanta's Duvan Zapata in action with Lecce's Morten Hjulmand REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - November 9, 2022 Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
10 Nov 2022 03:41AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 03:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday.

Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Lecce doubled their lead when Federico Di Francesco took advantage of a defensive blunder and rounded Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello to score.

Five minutes before halftime, Ruslan Malinovskyi found Zapata on the edge of the box and he pulled a goal back for Atalanta with a low shot.

There were few clearcut chances in the second half and Lecce's defence held out to secure the victory.

Atalanta are fourth in the standings with 27 points after 14 games and Lecce's second league win of the season lifted them to 16th with 12 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.