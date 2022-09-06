Logo
Atalanta top of Serie A after 2-0 win at Monza
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - Stadio Brianteo, Monza, Italy - September 5, 2022 Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund in action with Monza's Matteo Pessina REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Monza v Atalanta - Stadio Brianteo, Monza, Italy - September 5, 2022 Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
06 Sep 2022 02:40AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 03:27AM)
MONZA: Atalanta moved two points clear at the top of Italy's Serie A after they secured a 2-0 win at bottom-placed Monza on Monday (Sep 5).

Atalanta were unable to break through Monza's defence in the first half as they faced a promoted side who were determined to secure their first points of the season, but the visitors came out a more aggressive unit in the second half.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the opening goal of the game in the 57th minute when Ademola Lookman found the Danish striker in the box where he shot into the bottom left corner with one touch.

Atalanta doubled the lead eight minutes later through an own goal when Lookman's cut-back pass was deflected into Monza's net by defender Marlon.

Atalanta are now on top of the league with 13 points, two ahead of Napoli and champions AC Milan.

Source: Reuters

