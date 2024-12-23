Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli

BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere was his team's hero on Sunday, scoring a late second goal to secure a 3-2 victory over Empoli at home and send his side back to the top of Serie A.

The Belgian weaved his way to the edge of the box four minutes from time, skilfully holding off defenders before drilling a low shot into the near bottom corner for the match-winning goal.

Atalanta now top the table with 40 points, two ahead of Napoli, with Empoli 11th with 19 points.

Lorenzo Colombo stunned the hosts after 13 minutes, giving Empoli the lead by driving a volley into the net, capitalising on a assist from the byline that took the Atalanta defence by surprise.

However, Atalanta showed why they are fighting at the top of Serie A, with De Ketelaere equalising after 34 minutes with a low diving header from a cross that managed to get into the bottom corner.

Ademola Lookman sealed Atalanta's first-half comeback in stoppage time, expertly bringing the ball down inside the box with his thigh before calmly slotting it into the net.

Despite Atalanta's pressure, Empoli pulled level three minutes before the hour mark as Sebastiano Esposito converted from the penalty spot after Berat Djimsiti brought down Alberto Grassi.

The match remained evenly contested until De Ketelaere's late goal sealed the outcome.