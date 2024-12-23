Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli

Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Empoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 22, 2024 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere scores their third goal past Empoli's Devis Vasquez REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Empoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 22, 2024 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action with Empoli's Liberato Cacace REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Empoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 22, 2024 Atalanta's Ederson in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Empoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 22, 2024 Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere in action with Empoli's Liberato Cacace REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late winner in 3-2 defeat of Empoli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Empoli - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - December 22, 2024 Atalanta's Lazar Samardzic in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
23 Dec 2024 03:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERGAMO, Italy : Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere was his team's hero on Sunday, scoring a late second goal to secure a 3-2 victory over Empoli at home and send his side back to the top of Serie A.

The Belgian weaved his way to the edge of the box four minutes from time, skilfully holding off defenders before drilling a low shot into the near bottom corner for the match-winning goal.

Atalanta now top the table with 40 points, two ahead of Napoli, with Empoli 11th with 19 points.

Lorenzo Colombo stunned the hosts after 13 minutes, giving Empoli the lead by driving a volley into the net, capitalising on a assist from the byline that took the Atalanta defence by surprise.

However, Atalanta showed why they are fighting at the top of Serie A, with De Ketelaere equalising after 34 minutes with a low diving header from a cross that managed to get into the bottom corner.

Ademola Lookman sealed Atalanta's first-half comeback in stoppage time, expertly bringing the ball down inside the box with his thigh before calmly slotting it into the net.

Despite Atalanta's pressure, Empoli pulled level three minutes before the hour mark as Sebastiano Esposito converted from the penalty spot after Berat Djimsiti brought down Alberto Grassi.

The match remained evenly contested until De Ketelaere's late goal sealed the outcome.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement