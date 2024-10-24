Atalanta's Gasperini rues 'cursed' 0-0 Champions League draw with Celtic

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left frustrated after his team failed to capitalise on numerous scoring opportunities in what he called a "cursed" 0-0 Champions League draw at home against Celtic on Wednesday.

Gasperini watched his team squander several chances in the draw, including a Mario Pasalic header that hit the crossbar, while they largely prevented Celtic from advancing into their territory.

"It was a cursed match. We created so many chances - around 23 shots on goal - but we just couldn’t score," Gasperini told Sky Sport Italy.

"We dominated for long stretches, keeping Celtic's speedy players away from danger, but we lacked quality in the final third. We missed that decisive spark, the shot, the final pass, the winning header.

"In matches like this, those details make all the difference."

Atalanta midfielder Pasalic shared his coach's frustration.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to break the deadlock. We must accept this result, even if it is rather frustrating,” he said.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was in a much brighter mood after his team snapped a streak of seven consecutive defeats in Italy in the European Cup and Champions League.

"The concentration in the game was superb. You're talking about the highest goalscorers in Italian football. The players showed great courage. It was a really good point for us," he said.

"I never doubted the players and their mentality. I was so proud of them.

"You're never comfortable until the final whistle goes especially against a top team. Sometimes the luck goes against a Scottish team but we defended manfully and stood up to be counted," Rodgers added.