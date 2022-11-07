Logo
Sport

Atalanta's Palomino cleared of doping charges - report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atalanta v RB Leipzig - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - April 14, 2022 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku in action with Atalanta's Jose Luis Palomino REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

07 Nov 2022 07:59PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 07:59PM)
Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been cleared of doping charges by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal after his 'B' sample had returned a positive test for a banned substance in August, Italian news agency Ansa reported on Monday.

The 32-year-old Argentine was provisionally suspended by Italian authorities earlier this year after he tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, a steroid on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list found in some medications.

Atalanta had previously said during investigations that they firmly believed the player's non-involvement in the affair could be proved.

Reuters has contacted the Serie A club for comment.

Palomino, who joined Atalanta from Bulgarian side Ludogorets in 2017, has made over 200 appearances for the Bergamo-based club in all competitions.

Source: Reuters

