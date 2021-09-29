Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Sport

Athens player charged by UEFA for 'controversial' tattoo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Athens player charged by UEFA for 'controversial' tattoo

Athens player charged by UEFA for 'controversial' tattoo

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

29 Sep 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 06:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

European soccer's governing body UEFA has charged Athens defender Ognjen Vranjes with unethical conduct for his "uncovered controversial tattoo" and handed Slovenian club Pomurje's Spela Rozmaric a three-game ban for assault, it said on Wednesday.

The charges made up a long list following the first rounds of matches in UEFA's various club competitions earlier this month, the men's and women's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

UEFA also said Albanian women's team Vllaznia staff member Sami Shoshi was charged with racist behaviour during their 2-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League this month and suspended for the next 10 games across UEFA's club competitions.

UEFA did not mention details about Vranjes' tattoo but said the 31-year-old was charged for it while playing in Athens' 1-0 win over Velez in the Europa Conference League last month.

Meanwhile, Rozmaric was found guilty of assaulting another player in Pomurje's 4-1 defeat by Kharkiv in a women's Champions League match last month.

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur were warned for violating equipment regulations with the goalkeeper's gloves, in their 2-2 draw with Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League this month.

Swedish club Malmo were fined 10,000 euros (US$8,536.70) for "transmitting provocative messages of an offensive nature" through their illicit banner and chants during their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus this month.

Porto were fined 72,000 euros for improper conduct of the team and late kickoff in their goalless Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

Johnstone's David Wotherspoon was also suspended for three games for assaulting another player, while referee Allen Lynch was reprimanded for violating "basic rules of decent conduct" while officiating a Conference League match last month.

(US$1 = 1.1714 euros)

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us