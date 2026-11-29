MALAGA, Spain, Nov 28 : Athletic Bilbao and LaLiga have condemned alleged racist abuse directed at Inaki and Nico Williams during the Basque club's 4-3 victory at Malaga on Saturday, with the league saying one person had been ejected from the stadium.

LaLiga said the individual had been referred for disciplinary action following the reported incidents at La Rosaleda and that it would take appropriate legal action.

"There is no place in sport for racist or hateful acts," LaLiga said in a statement.

"LaLiga strongly condemns any display of racism, such as the insults heard during the Malaga C.F. v Athletic Club match at La Rosaleda, directed at the Williams brothers."

Basque public broadcaster EITB reported that its pitch-side camera captured shouts of "monkey" directed at Athletic captain Inaki Williams during stoppage time, after he collided with an opponent in Malaga's penalty area and remained on the ground.

An EITB journalist said Nico Williams had earlier been targeted with a racist insult after scoring Athletic's third goal from his brother's pass, although the words were not audible in the recording amid the noise surrounding the goal.

"Athletic Club strongly condemns the racist abuse directed at our players from the stands," the club said on social media.

"There is no place for racism either in football or in the society we want."

Malaga also condemned the alleged abuse in a social media statement, saying the supporter had been identified and his season ticket would be suspended as a precautionary measure under internal regulations, pending the outcome of the complaint.

The club said it was in contact with police to establish whether other supporters were involved and was prepared to assist the investigation.

"La Rosaleda is no place for racists. Zero tolerance for discrimination," it added.

The allegations follow Spain coach Luis de la Fuente's assertion on November 14 that there was no racism in Spain, after England manager Thomas Tuchel said his players would be reminded of anti-racism protocols before their Nations League meeting.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has repeatedly been targeted by racist abuse in Spain, including chants outside Albacete's stadium before a Copa del Rey tie in January. Inaki Williams was also racially abused during an away match against Espanyol in Barcelona on January 25, 2020.