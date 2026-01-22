Athletic Bilbao fight back to beat Atalanta 3-2 and keep alive Champions League hopes

BERGAMO, Italy, Jan 21 : Athletic Bilbao mounted a superb second-half comeback to defeat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday, giving the Spanish side renewed hope of progressing to the playoff qualification round.

Atalanta commanded the first half and opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Gianluca Scamacca connected with a curling cross from Nicola Zalewski, heading firmly past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Bilbao grew into the game after the break, showing greater composure in possession. They equalised in the 58th minute with Gorka Guruzeta striking cleanly from the centre of the box.

Ernesto Valverde's side turned the match on its head in the 70th minute when substitute Nico Serrano, who had come on for Unai Gomez two minutes earlier, made an instant contribution with a well-taken goal after being set up by Robert Navarro.

The momentum was all with the visitors, who added a third just four minutes later when Navarro slotted the ball past Marco Carnesecchi. However, Atalanta clawed one back in the dying minutes when Nikola Krstovic scored a close-range goal from a fine cross by Charles De Ketelaere.

The loss leaves Atalanta needing a win against Union Saint-Gilloise next Wednesday in their final group-stage match to secure automatic qualification. Athletic Bilbao will play Sporting at home, requiring another victory to keep alive their Champions League run.