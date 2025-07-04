Athletic Bilbao tie down Williams with eight-year extension amid Barcelona links

Winger Nico Williams has signed a new eight-year contract extension which will keep him at Athletic Bilbao until 2035, the LaLiga club said on Friday, ending speculation over a potential departure to Barcelona.

Athletic added that Williams' transfer release clause had been increased by more than 50 per cent, with reports in Spanish media saying the earlier clause was worth around 62 million euros ($73.01 million).

The 22-year-old Spain international, whose previous contract ran until 2027, is one of Athletic's most prized assets and has made 167 appearances for them in all competitions.

"When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home," Williams said in a statement.

Last month, Athletic rebuked fans who erased Williams from a mural featuring him and his brother Inaki, who also plays for the club, amid reports linking him with a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The mural was defaced after Barca sporting director Deco said they could target the winger, who scored in last year's European Championship final against England to guide Spain to a record fourth title.

($1 = 0.8493 euros)