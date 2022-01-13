Athletic embracing their Super Cup underdog status

(Adds dropped word in par four)

By Fernando Kallas

RIYADH : Spanish Super Cup holders Athletic Bilbao are relishing their underdog status as they prepare to face LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of this year's tournament in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Athletic won their third Super Cup last year against the odds, overcoming Barcelona after extra time in the final in Spain after the tournament was moved from original hosts Saudi Arabia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After their stunning victory, the Copa del Rey finalists are ready to seize another opportunity to shock their rivals and secure a place in Sunday's final against Real Madrid or Barcelona, who play later on Wednesday.

"I think it's beautiful to come here as the underdog. It's marvellous not to be the favourites," Athletic captain Inigo Martinez told a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

"In a single game there are no favourites, we know how to compete against those teams, one hundred percent we can face anyone."

Athletic coach Marcelino was confident going into Thursday's match against Diego Simeone's side given their recent record against the LaLiga title holders.

"We are playing the three best players in Spain and arguably from Europe. But we are going all in," Marcelino said.

"We played three times against Atletico the last year: they beat us once, one draw and we won one too, always in very close games, which indicates that we are not far from them. Yes, it can be tough in a 38-weeks competition, but in a single elimination match there is always more equality."

Atletico may be forgiven for wanting to concentrate on improving their fourth position in LaLiga this season but Simeone promised supporters they would go all out to win in the Middle East.

"I always say that the responsibility of defending this club is big, even if it is a friendly match, we are representing our supporters and they have expectations. We have to win. As simple as that," Simeone said.

