Athletico overrun lacklustre Gremio 4-2 in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Parananse v Gremio - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 26, 2021 Athletico Paranaense's Richard in action with Gremio's Rafinha REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Parananse v Gremio - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 26, 2021 Gremio's Douglas Costa in action REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Parananse v Gremio - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - September 26, 2021 Athletico Paranaense's Pedro Rocha in action with Gremio's Alisson REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
27 Sep 2021 07:39AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 07:34AM)
CURITIBA : Gremio’s relegation worries continued on Sunday as they were beaten 4-2 by Athletico Paranaense and fell to their fourth loss in six games in Brazil.

Pedro Rocha scored twice in the first half for Athletico and Renato Kayzer got a brace in the second.

Thiago Santos and Vanderson got goals back in the second half for the visitors but Gremio were outplayed and the defeat leaves them third bottom of the Serie A table with 22 points from 20 games.

The bottom four go down. Athletico climb a spot into ninth in the 20-team Serie A.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

