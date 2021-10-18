Logo
Athletico own goal gives Fluminense 1-0 win in Curitiba
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Fluminense - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Athletico Paranaense's Ze Ivaldo scores an own goal and Fluminense's first REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Fluminense - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Fluminense's John Kennedy in action with Athletico Paranaense's Nicolas Hernandez REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Fluminense - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Athletico Paranaense's Ze Ivaldo scores an own goal and Fluminense's first REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
18 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 05:53AM)
CURITIBA : Fluminense won for the first time in four Brazilian league games on Sunday when an own goal gave them a barely deserved 1-0 victory at Athletico Paranaense.

The own goal from Ivaldo lifted the visitors above their rivals - who themselves have now won just once in five matches - into eighth place in the Serie A table.

Athletico had more of the ball and more shots on goal but could not score and they are now two points behind Fluminense in ninth place in the 20-team table.

The winning goal came 11 minutes before halftime when Ivaldo headed a cross from the right into his own net.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

