Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Athletics - Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes 10km road world record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Athletics - Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes 10km road world record

27 Feb 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2022 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw smashed the women's 10km road record with a time of 29 minutes and 14 seconds in the mixed race at the World Athletics Label road race in Castellon, Spain on Sunday.

The 22-year-old shaved 24 seconds off the previous mark of 29 minutes and 38 seconds set by Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezahegne, also born in Ethiopia, last year.

"Today a dream came true. I felt really great in the race, the first 5km was very fast, I was struggling a little bit in the second 5km but I was still able to maintain a high pace," Yehualaw said.

Yehualaw broke the half marathon world record last year by 19 seconds, although the time was not ratified by World Athletics as the course was 54 metres short.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us