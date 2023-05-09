Athletics: Soh Rui Yong finishes fourth in 5,000m in SEA Games return

PHNOM PENH: Top Singapore runner Soh Rui Yong finished fourth in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games' men’s 5,000m final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Tuesday (May 9).

The event was won by Thailand’s Kieran Tunivate in 14:34.7, while Philippines’ Sonny Montenegro Wagdos took second in 14:36.4 and Indonesia’s Robi Syiantu clinched bronze in 14:43.4.

Soh clocked 14:48.4 while teammate Jeevaneesh Soundararajah finished 15th in 15:51.6.

Soh timing was just short of his national record of 14:44.21 set in 2021. It is his best finish at the Games in the event, having finished fifth in 2017 (15:16.5).