Athletics: Soh Rui Yong finishes fourth in 5,000m in SEA Games return

PHNOM PENH: Top Singapore runner Soh Rui Yong finished fourth in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games' men’s 5,000m final at the Morodok Techo National Stadium on Tuesday (May 9).
The event was won by Thailand’s Kieran Tunivate in 14:34.7, while Philippines’ Sonny Montenegro Wagdos took second in 14:36.4 and Indonesia’s Robi Syiantu clinched bronze in 14:43.4.
Soh clocked 14:48.4 while teammate Jeevaneesh Soundararajah finished 15th in 15:51.6.
Soh timing was just short of his national record of 14:44.21 set in 2021. It is his best finish at the Games in the event, having finished fifth in 2017 (15:16.5).
“I’m very proud of it (my performance). I think I made the race as exciting and as advantageous to myself, to my strengths, as I could,” Soh said after the event.
"Best case (for this race) was third. On a bad day, maybe eighth. My seed timing coming in was maybe eighth or ninth, so to get fourth means I punched above my weight."
He is also the national record holder of the 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon events.
Soh, who won the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games marathon events, will compete in the men’s 10,000m final later this week.
In March, it was announced he would be back to represent Singapore at the SEA Games, after a successful appeal.
It has been six years since Soh competed at the regional meet.
He last featured at the 2017 Games in Malaysia, where he won gold in the marathon.
In January, Soh was not named in the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) initial list of 517 athletes for the SEA Games.
In a statement, SNOC said the 31-year-old's non-selection at the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games - despite him meeting qualification timings for both - was due to his behaviour over the last few years, which SNOC found to be "unacceptable and unbecoming of a national athlete".
But in April 2022, the council and Singapore Athletics began discussions on Soh resuming his participation in major games.
Catch the 32nd SEA Games Cambodia 2023 live with three dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at www.mewatch.sg/seagames to catch all the action for free, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.