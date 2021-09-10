Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Athletics - Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Athletics - Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high

Athletics - Thompson-Herah ends stellar season on a high

Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - September 9, 2021 Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates winning the women's 100m REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

10 Sep 2021 03:39AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 03:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah finished off her golden year on a high when she won the 100 metres title in the season-ending Diamond League final on Thursday.

Thompson-Herah followed up her Olympic 100 and 200 metres in double in Tokyo by coming within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old 100 metres world record in a Diamond League meeting two weeks ago.

Although she was unable to better the record in the season finale, the Jamaican took the title in a time of 10.65 seconds ahead of Briton Dina Asher-Smith.

"I am very happy with my race," Thompson-Herah told reporters. "It's good to add a Diamond League trophy to my collection, it has been a long season so I was just happy to cross the line healthy."

In the absence of Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who announced last month he would not race again this season, American Fred Kerley, who finished second to the Italian in Tokyo, won the Diamond League men's 100 metres title with a time of 9.87 seconds.

Canada's Andre De Grasse came home in second, running a personal best 9.89.

(Reporting by Peter Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us