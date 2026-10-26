Atkinson replaces injured Smith in England training squad

Oct 26 : England flyhalf Fin Smith has pulled out of coach Steve Borthwick's three-day training squad after sustaining a calf injury, the team said on Monday, with Charlie Atkinson named as his replacement.

• Smith picked up the injury playing for Northampton Saints in Saturday's loss at Leicester in the Premiership.

• The 24-year-old will remain with the squad to continue his recovery.

• England are undergoing a preparatory camp ahead of the Nations Championship, which they start against Australia on November 8.