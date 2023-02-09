Atlanta United sign Greece striker Giakoumakis from Celtic

Atlanta United have signed Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who joined Celtic in August 2021 from Dutch club VVV-Venlo, has signed a contract to 2026. He joined Atlanta on a Designated Player deal.

"Giorgos is a player who's been on the club's radar for a while and we're excited to bring him to Atlanta," Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said.

Giakoumakis was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer with 13 goals in the 2021-22 season, helping Celtic to the title and a League Cup.

He made his Greece debut in November 2020, scoring in their 2-1 friendly victory against Cyprus, and has earned 11 caps.