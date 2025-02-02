Atletico back to winning ways with 2-0 win over Mallorca

MADRID : Goals by winger Samuel Lino and forward Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid beat Mallorca 2-0 in LaLiga on Saturday as Diego Simeone's side returned to winning ways in the manager's 500th game in the Spanish top flight as Atletico boss.

Lino put the home side in front in the 26th minute with a low strike inside the far post before Griezmann doubled the advantage in stoppage time, lobbing Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif from distance.

Atletico, who on Wednesday booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a dominant 4-1 win at Salzburg, were winless in their previous two league games.

They are second in the standings on 48 points, one point off leaders Real Madrid who visit Espanyol later on Saturday before the two city rivals face each other next weekend at Santiago Bernabeu.