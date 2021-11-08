Logo
Atletico beat America to move closer to Brazilian title
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v America Mineiro - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - November 7, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Washington Alves

08 Nov 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 05:14AM)
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil : Atletico Mineiro took another step towards what increasingly looks like their second Serie A title with a 1-0 win over city rivals America at a packed Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte on Sunday.

Guilherme Arana got the only goal of the game when he fired home through a crowded penalty box after 62 minutes.

The result leaves league leaders Atletico on 65 points, 10 ahead of second placed Palmeiras, who beat Santos 2-0, and 12 ahead of Flamengo, who have two games in hand.

Atletico have eight more games to play to try and secure what would be their first league title since 1971.

America are 11th with 38 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

