Atletico boss Simeone backs under-fire defender Galan

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on Saturday jumped to the defence of Javi Galan after the 30-year-old left back's below-par performances in key matches, pointing to the quality of the opposition the defender has come up against in recent weeks.

Galan, who has replaced Reinildo in Atletico's starting lineup this season, struggled to shut out Real winger Rodrygo in a 2-1 Champions League loss and was unconvincing against Lamine Yamal in a 4-4 Copa del Rey semi-final draw with Barcelona.

"Javi is giving his all, I have no doubt. We are getting the best out of him and he is helping us a lot. We need the best version of him," Simeone told reporters ahead of Sunday's LaLiga trip to Getafe.

"The other day he suffered with Rodrygo, as most left backs suffer. He suffered with Lamine, yes, as most full backs suffer. We know his condition, his commitment and we need him.

"I consider what I'm doing, Javi is getting more minutes because it's good for us as a team. We already know Reinildo's defensive strengths, we have used him in some short spells."

Atletico are second in LaLiga with 56 points from 26 games, one behind leaders Barcelona. Real are third with 54 points.

Simeone's side will fancy their chances against 14th-placed Getafe, who they have beaten twice at home, winning 1-0 in the league in December and 5-0 in the Copa del Rey last month, but the Argentine said this match would be a different proposition.

"It's clear that these will be different games to the ones we've played at the Metropolitano; they have an important strength at home," Simeone said.

"They have improved a lot in attack. They have always controlled their intensity with their coach. We'll have to take the game where we can hurt them."

Simeone also provided an injury update on defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfielder Koke.

"Cesar is doing very well; he is already training in the best way today. And he's on his way to being ready to play. We are going to need him," added the Atletico manager.

"Koke is out of the question. We have to stop him because he wants to play now. He's on that path, he's very keen to join us."

After facing Getafe, Atletico will host Real Madrid in a Champions League last-16 second-leg clash on Wednesday, where they will be looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit.