Atletico boss Simeone delighted with striker Sorloth's impact

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on Friday heaped praise on Alexander Sorloth, highlighting the Norwegian striker's ability to change the game from the bench ahead of a LaLiga meeting with Las Palmas.

Sorloth, signed from Villarreal for a reported fee of 32 million euros ($36.41 million) in August, has been behind the pairing of Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann for much of the season.

However, the 29-year-old has still netted 12 times in the league, scoring once every 96 minutes.

"I'm very happy with his work, I let him know that," Simeone told reporters.

"Everything he's giving us, when he's had to start or come in to change some games that weren't on track ... That's his job. He's a penalty area striker.

"The passages of the games are very changeable and he is fulfilling his role, being important for the team."

Atletico, third in the league standings with 63 points from 31 matches, will be looking to make up some ground on Barcelona and Real Madrid with victory at relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Saturday.

"Las Palmas have a coach who works very well. He knows how to compete in this situation," Simeone said.

"They have competed well and that's important. We know their needs and we know what we need. They have good direct play, good transition with guys with good feet.

"(Striker) Fabio Silva has great physical strength. He has an effort for everything in attack. Any coach who has him appreciates that."

Atletico will be able to call upon forward Angel Correa against Las Palmas after the Argentine international completed his five-game suspension for insulting a referee in a league loss at Getafe in March.

"We missed him, without a doubt. He's a player who, when he comes on, has shown over the years that he can be decisive and he gives us a lot of things," Simeone said.

"Now we have been training very well every day that he wasn't able to compete, with the commitment he has always had to the team..."

($1 = 0.8788 euros)