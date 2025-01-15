Atletico boss Simeone eyes more from Sorloth

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said on Tuesday that while striker Alexander Sorloth has met the club's expectations in his first season, he is hopeful the Norwegian can deliver more.

The 29-year-old Sorloth, who has scored eight league goals in 18 games, was benched in their 1-0 victory over Osasuna on Sunday that moved them top of the LaLiga standings with 44 points, one ahead of second-placed rivals Real Madrid.

He had scored in back-to-back league matches before the Osasuna clash, including a 96th-minute winner in their 2-1 win at Barcelona and in their 1-0 win over Getafe. However, Sorloth is yet to score in the Champions League after five appearances.

"They all know where they are, its about the collective and not the individual, and another important thing is the quality of minutes played," Simeone told reporters.

"Every time Sorloth came on from the bench, he was phenomenal, and when he started, he helped us. He is giving what we expected from him, and we hope he gives more."

Atleti visit second-tier side Elche on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey last 16 and the Argentine coach confirmed defender Clement Lenglet will likely miss the outing after sustaining a knock.

Speaking of his senior players, including all time top scorer Antoine Griezmann who turns 34 in March, the coach said: "There’s Koke, (who is 33), Cesar Azpilicueta (35), Axel Witsel (36) and Griezmann too and having them around is priceless for a coach.

"They train as if they were kids just starting out, and that energy rubs off on their teammates. We work by talking openly, being honest about our needs, and recognising their importance to the team. I have no doubt they are ready to compete."

Simeone, who has been managing Atleti for 14 years and guided them to two LaLiga titles and two European Cups, downplayed his achievements. He also led them to their longest winning streak of 14 games in all competitions on Sunday.

"I don't live off praise or criticism. I know my worth as a coach and the common goal I share with the players. When I find people who are compatible, like the four players I mentioned, that's true happiness for me," he said.

Atleti visit Leganes in LaLiga three days after their Elche trip and host Bayer Leverkusen in Champions League on Jan. 21.