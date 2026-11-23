BARCELONA, Nov 22 : Diego Simeone has celebrated more dramatic victories during his storied Atletico Madrid tenure, but Sunday's 3-0 win over Getafe secured another landmark as he surpassed Luis Aragones for the most LaLiga victories by a manager.

The Argentine's 345th LaLiga win came in his 567th match, 189 fewer than former Atletico boss Aragones needed to reach 344. Yet Simeone's influence on Atletico extends far beyond the numbers.

Other managers can boast higher win percentages and larger trophy cabinets, yet Simeone stands alone for longevity, consistency and resilience at the top level of Spanish football.

The eight trophies Atletico have won under Simeone would have surpassed the expectations of even the most optimistic supporter when he took charge of a struggling side almost 15 years ago.

The two Champions League final defeats remain the deepest scars of his reign. Both came against city rivals Real Madrid, one on penalties and the other in extra time after Atletico conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

The manner of those losses would have persuaded many managers to walk away. Simeone instead returned undiminished.

Dressed in black and gesticulating furiously on the touchline, he displays the same compelling blend of frenetic energy and grim resolve as when he arrived at Atletico in 2011.

"It makes me happy," Simeone said of the record after the victory over Getafe.

"I don’t usually find many things to be happy about, but there is an incredible amount of work behind this."

CONSTANT CRITICISM

What has changed is the football. Simeone's teams have evolved considerably over the years, even if he is still forced to confront familiar criticism of his approach.

"Then there’s the constant criticism we face. I don’t place much value on it, but I do take note of it," Simeone told Spanish television channel Movistar.

"This narrative that we’re a defensive team, as if we’re always playing solely to defend. You don’t win 345 matches just by defending. Is that even possible?"

Under Simeone, Atletico have established themselves unequivocally as the third force in Spanish football, disrupting the dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The record has passed from one Atletico great to another, 22 years after Aragones recorded his final LaLiga victory in 2004.

Simeone's trajectory suggests his mark could stand for even longer. However long the record survives, his imprint on Atletico and Spanish football is already indelible.